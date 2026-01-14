17-year-old boy shot in Hopewell, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 17-year-old was shot in Hopewell on Tuesday night, according to a news release from police.

The call for the shooting came in around 9:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Broadway Avenue where they found the teen suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

"The suspects identity is currently being investigated and his whereabouts are unknown," police said, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call lead Det. Shawn Grant at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202.

Tips can also be submitted by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

