Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Third teen dies from injuries after Prince George crash

A third Hopewell student has died from their injuries after a crash in Prince George on Sunday.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 12:20:20-04

HOPEWELL, Va. — The third teen involved in a crash in Prince George died from their injuries on Wednesday, according to Hopewell City Public Schools.

The 16-year-old student is one of three teenagers killed when an SUV they were in crashed on Prince George Drive early Sunday morning.

18-year-old Cortaz Cheatham of Hopewell and a 17-year-old Prince George County male died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Prince George Police saw the vehicle speeding along Prince George Drive when officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the nearby Pine Ridge community.

An occupied home and an empty vehicle were hit by gunfire, police said. Officers found two handguns in the crashed vehicle, police added.

"There are no words that capture how devastated our Hopewell family is with this loss," said Hopewell schools on their Facebook.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone