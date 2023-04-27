Third teen dies from injuries after Prince George crash

HOPEWELL, Va. — The third teen involved in a crash in Prince George died from their injuries on Wednesday, according to Hopewell City Public Schools.

The 16-year-old student is one of three teenagers killed when an SUV they were in crashed on Prince George Drive early Sunday morning.

18-year-old Cortaz Cheatham of Hopewell and a 17-year-old Prince George County male died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Prince George Police saw the vehicle speeding along Prince George Drive when officers responded to a shots fired call at a home in the nearby Pine Ridge community.

An occupied home and an empty vehicle were hit by gunfire, police said. Officers found two handguns in the crashed vehicle, police added.

"There are no words that capture how devastated our Hopewell family is with this loss," said Hopewell schools on their Facebook.