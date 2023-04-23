2 teens killed, 1 critically injured after crash linked to Prince George mobile home park shooting

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers were killed and one is critically injured after a crash believed to be linked to a shooting at a mobile home park in Prince George County, according to authorities.

Prince George Police were called to the 400 block of Falcon Street in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired into one of the mobile homes.

"Officers arrived and observed a small SUV leaving the area of the shooting at a high rate of speed," Officer Alexis Grochmal with Prince George Police said.

Officials said that as police were "attempting to catch up to the suspect vehicle," officers saw the SUV crash in the 9800 block of Prince George Drive. That is just over three miles away from the mobile home park.

Police said that the SUV hit several trees and overturned before it landed down a steep embankment.

Officers said the driver, a 17-year-old boy from from Prince George County, along with the front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Cortaz Cheatham of Hopewell, both died at the scene.

The passenger in the back seat, a 16-year-old boy from Hopewell, was flown to Chippenham Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Two guns were recovered from the SUV, according to Grochmal.

"Officers discovered one home and one unoccupied, parked vehicle were struck by bullets on Falcon Street," Grochmal said.

Police said that while no charges have yet been filed, the investigation into the crash and shooting remains ongoing.

The crash closed Prince George Drive (VA-156) near East Quaker Road for several hours Sunday morning.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information about the incident is urged to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773, or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777. You may also remain anonymous by using our P3tips app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.