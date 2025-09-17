This Hopewell teacher thought she had kidney stones. She left the hospital with a baby.

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Hopewell school teacher got the surprise of a lifetime when what she thought was a kidney stone turned out to be a full-term baby.

Rebecca Johnson, a special education teacher at Dupont Elementary, delivered her third daughter, Carlee Evangeline, on Sept. 9 at Tri Cities Hospital after experiencing what she believed were symptoms of a cyst or kidney stones.

"I think I caught the cyst and the nurse says, 'That's a head,'" Johnson said.

The nurse immediately called for backup, telling staff, "We need everybody in here right now, she's having a baby"

Johnson delivered Carlee within minutes. Carlee weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

"She was perfect and we were just like, what just happened here," Johnson said.

Johnson and her husband Lee, who works as a special education teaching assistant in Hopewell, married in 2011. After struggling with fertility issues for several years, they welcomed their first daughter, Clara Snow, on Feb. 1, 2016.

"Around year three, we wanted to have children, went through some struggles to get pregnant," Johnson said. "It took us a couple years, couple different doctors and eventually it finally happened."

After Clara's birth, doctors told the couple, "This is your one."

Eight years later, Johnson became pregnant again and gave birth to their second daughter, Cecilia Lyn, on Aug. 30, 2024.

"We both were a little scared but very happy at the same time," Johnson said.

This past April, Johnson thought she had developed a cyst, which is common for people with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome).

"I thought I had a cyst. And having PCOS, I get them often, generally they will move on their own," Johnson said.

Last week, Johnson felt unwell at school. Initially attributing her discomfort to age and work stress, she said, "I'm a fluffy person. I'm 37. It's probably my sciatica. I probably slept wrong."

When her condition worsened, Lee took her to Tri Cities Hospital near their school. Medical staff initially suspected kidney stones as Johnson's pain intensified.

Doctors determined that Carlee was between 38 and 40 weeks gestation, making her completely full-term.

"They believe, based on her hair, her nails, her size that she's between 38 and 40 weeks. So completely full term," Johnson said.

The family has received overwhelming support from their community.

"An outpouring of love and support from our Church and family and friends," Johnson said.

Despite the shock, the Johnsons are embracing their expanded family.

"We're not upset by any means. We're very happy she's here. Very happy she's here," Johnson said.

The family is now looking for affordable housing to accommodate their family of five.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.