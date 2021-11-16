Hopewell Schools to step up security after threatening situations

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell County Public Schools are stepping up their security after three recent threatening situations, including students bringing a gun to school.

On October 21, an unloaded gun was confiscated at Carter G. Woodson Middle School. A few weeks later, police say a student brought a gun to Hopewell High School. On November 9, a threat was called into Woodson Middle School.

At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Melody Hackney announced several new protocols and plans to increase student safety and timely parent notification.

They include electronic sensors and cameras on all external doors in every school and six metal detectors at Hopewell High and Woodson Middle School.

The board also plans to reinstate a full-time SRO at Woodson Middle School and increase partnerships with local police and mental health organizations as "child savers" to help all students in need.

Superintendent Hackney also says new protocols and training will take place so incidents are reported quickly and parents are notified any time a weapon is brought to school.