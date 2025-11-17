Man charged after peeping into Hopewell home, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to an incident involving a peeping Tom in Hopewell, police announced on Monday.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, officers were called to a home along Clay Street on Wednesday, Nov. 5 just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, a resident said a man was looking into the window of an occupied home.

The man, identified as Stephen Leroy Bachelor of Hopewell, was taken into custody. He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of peeping into an occupied dwelling.

Bachelor was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and was granted a secured bond.

“Acts like this undermine the safety and privacy every resident deserves in their own home. We remain committed to identifying and arresting anyone who engages in this behavior to help ensure our community feels safe,” said Hopewell Police Chief Greg Taylor.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Katie Williamson at 804-541-2284 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-541-2202 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

