Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man charged after peeping into Hopewell home, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 17, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 17, 2025
Posted

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to an incident involving a peeping Tom in Hopewell, police announced on Monday.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, officers were called to a home along Clay Street on Wednesday, Nov. 5 just before 8 p.m. When they arrived, a resident said a man was looking into the window of an occupied home.

The man, identified as Stephen Leroy Bachelor of Hopewell, was taken into custody. He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of peeping into an occupied dwelling.

Bachelor was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and was granted a secured bond.

“Acts like this undermine the safety and privacy every resident deserves in their own home. We remain committed to identifying and arresting anyone who engages in this behavior to help ensure our community feels safe,” said Hopewell Police Chief Greg Taylor.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Katie Williamson at 804-541-2284 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-541-2202 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone