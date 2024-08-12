Two men arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Hopewell house party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Hopewell, Va say they have arrested two suspects in connection to a deadlyshooting at a house party in the city in July.

On Sunday, July 21, police say they were called to the 300 block of North Radford Drive for a shooting that had just occurred. That was at 3:34 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims have since been identified as 23-year-old Damonye Lamont Taylor of Hopewell and 30-year-old Dequante Travell Roney of Prince George.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene while Roney was taken to a hospital where he would die.

Hopewell police say on July 30 they arrested 30-year-old Razzaq Fard Martin of Chesterfield County for Felony Tampering with Evidence.

On August 9, police also arrested 26-year-old Ronnie Harold Monroe Junior for Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Felony Tampering with Evidence.

Police explain in a release that both of the charged individuals allegedly interfered with an investigation by tampering with evidence or obstructing officer while they were attempting to render aid to the victims.

Officials add that such actions are unacceptable and that they are prosecuting both individuals to the fullest extent of the law.

"We want to make it clear that any attempts to interfere with law enforcement duties, especially during critical situations, will be met with serious consequences. Our officers are dedicated to ensuring the safety and integrity of our investigations, and we will continue to uphold the law to maintain public trust and safety,” said Deputy Chief Reid.

An investigation is ongoing into the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.