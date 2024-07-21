2 killed after house party shootout in Hopewell neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Two men were killed after a shootout at a house party in a Hopewell neighborhood early Sunday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the 300 block of North Radford Drive for a "shooting that just occurred" just before 3:35 a.m., L.t Jacquita Allen with Hopewell Police said.

When police arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Twenty-three-year-old Damonye Lamont Taylor of Hopewell was pronounced dead at the scene, Allen said.

Thirty-year-old Dequante Travell Roney of Prince George was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries, according to Allen.

While police did not release additoonal details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, Crime Insider sources told Burkett officers had to "call in for mutual aid after the crowd turned on them."

Police said their investigation into the double homicide is "ongoing."

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Lead Detective Tara Clark of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.



