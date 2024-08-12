How the Hopewell soccer complex is bouncing back in time for the new season

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Nearly a month after a fire destroyed the Hopewell Parks and Recreation Building, the city has found a new way to make sure local kids have a place to play soccer.

Canceling the upcoming soccer season was never an option for the Parks and Recreation Department after the building suffered extensive damage in a July fire.

City of Hopewell A suspicious fire is under investigation at Atwater Soccer Complex

"We wanted to make sure our kids weren’t punished for something outside their control," Director of Parks & Recreation Tabitha Martinez said. "So we figured out a way to make that happen."

The process of continuing the soccer season as usual has not been easy. The fire consumed not only the uniform, shirts, and socks provided to players but also all soccer balls and replacement nets.

However, the city found a way to get some soccer gear in - just days before the start of the season.

“It’s great they were able to salvage the park and that the kids can actually play the sport they love," nearby resident Halimah Shepherd-Crawford said.

The soccer experience won't be entirely back to normal, however, as the concession stand will be missing from games.

“We’re just asking parents to be aware of this situation and bring snacks and drinks, make sure they have hydration for the kids," Martinez said.

WTVR Tabitha Martinez

An investigation into the fire later revealed that fireworks started it.

"Within the parking lot, in front of the concession stands, somebody or people were shooting off all types of fireworks and at some point, they cleaned up all the fireworks, firework material and unfortunately they brought it over to the trash can area and either put it in the trash or next to it," Hopewell Fire Marshall Ben Gomes said.

Two minutes later, a fire started and moved to the ceiling, eventually engulfing the entire building in flames, and causing an estimated $200,000 in damages.

The building itself can be saved, but the roof, as well as everything inside, must be replaced.

The recreation department says it will meet with parents of soccer players on Monday and Tuesday night, as the practice is set to start later in the week.

If you have any information about who set off the fireworks that led to the July blaze, you can call the fire marshal at 80-541-2290.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.