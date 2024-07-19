Watch Now
Fireworks blamed for fire that badly damaged Hopewell soccer complex, investigators say

Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 19, 2024

HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorities say the fire that badly damaged the Atwater Soccer Complex in Hopewell was caused by discarded firework.

The fire, reported late Sunday night, caused "significant damage to the entire building and its contents," officials said.

Atwater Fire.jpg
A suspicious fire is under investigation at Atwater Soccer Complex

Fire investigators received tips about "people using fireworks in the parking lot" at the complex Saturday night.

Officials urged anyone who drove by the complex between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday and noticed activity to please contact the Hopewell Fire Marshal’s Office at 804-541-2290.

The Atwater Soccer Complex remains closed and officials previously asked folks to "stay away from the affected area to allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

