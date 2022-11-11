Watch Now
Hopewell Police searching for person of interest in homicide that happened in May

Posted at 11:28 AM, Nov 11, 2022
HOPEWELL, Va. — Police have identified a person of interest in a shooting that killed 27-year-old Deanthony Davis of Petersburg back in May.

Hopewell Police said they're looking for Jerrell Armani Crawley. He is wanted for several warrants of multiple jurisdictions, police said.

The homicide happened on the night of May 16 in the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive. Police responded to a report of shots fired and found lying, unresponsive in a parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Davis.

Witnesses reported hearing a verbal argument before several shots rang out, according to police. A dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area.

If anyone knows where Crawley is, you can contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Anyone with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips website and/or the mobile app. If the tip provided results in an arrest, a reward of up to $1000 may be given.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

