Petersburg man found dead in Hopewell parking lot

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 27-year-old Petersburg man was shot and killed in a parking lot in Hopewell late Monday night, according to Hopewell Police.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive after a report of gunshots being fired around 11:40 p.m.

Police said they found a man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Deanthony Davis, according to police.

Witnesses told police they heard a verbal argument before several shots rang out. A dark in color sedan was reportedly seen leaving the area.

This all happened near Carter G. Woodson Middle School.

Anyone with information can contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. To remain anonymous, you can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or use the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

