Woman killed outside parked car in Hopewell

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 3, 2025
HOPEWELL, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell, Virginia, after a woman's body was discovered near a parked car, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The body was found along South 7th Avenue, near Texas Street, on Saturday morning.

Hopewell police have not yet released information about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

