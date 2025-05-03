Woman killed outside parked car in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell, Virginia, after a woman's body was discovered near a parked car, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The body was found along South 7th Avenue, near Texas Street, on Saturday morning.

Hopewell police have not yet released information about the investigation.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

