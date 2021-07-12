Man turns himself in for murder at Hopewell gas station

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police said 25-year-old Jerome Montrez Thompson of Petersburg turned himself in Monday for the murder of another man at a Hopewell gas station that happened last week.

Thompson has been charged with second degree murder.

He's accused of killing 49-year-old Malike Herbert Benjamin of Chesterfield County at the Quick Express Store on South 15th Avenue, according to police.

Police found Benjamin shot near the gas pumps on the night of July 7.

Emergency medical professionals tried to save the man at the scene, but it was too late.

They had identified a person of interest captured on surveillance from the gas station, but police have not said if that person of interest is Thompson.