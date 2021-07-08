Man shot, killed at gas station in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police said a man was shot and killed near the gas pumps at a Quick Express Store on South 15th Avenue Wednesday night.

They responded to the gas station around 9:30 p.m. after reports of someone being shot, and found the man with life-threatening injuries, according to Hopewell Police.

Emergency medical professionals tried to save the man at the scene, but it was too late.

Police said they're investigating the man's death, and have discovered a person of interest in connection.

Surveillance videos from the store showed the unidentified person of interest leaving in a possible gold Chevy Tahoe, early 2000s model.

Hopewell Police Dept. Person of interest in death investigation at Quick Express Store on July 7, 2021

Hopewell Police Dept. Vehicle of interest in death investigation at Quick Express Store on July 7, 2021

Anyone who may have any information can contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal

Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

You can remain anonymous by contacting the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or provide a tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

