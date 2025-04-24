Hopewell Farmers Market returns. What is your favorite market?

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell city leaders are bringing fresh produce to their community through the 11th annual Hopewell Farmers Market.

Starting Thursday and running through late September, the market gives residents options for fresh, local fruits and veggies, along with baked goods, crafts, and entertainment from people in the community.

While the market offers fun for all ages, it’s also important to help bring nutritious food to residents, as Hopewell only has one grocery store.

"It's not like it's a competition between grocery stores and farmers markets," said market manager Arielle McCollum. "It's about how can we work together to be able to feed the community and make sure options are available for everyone."

The Hopewell Farmers Market will run every Thursday night from now through September on Library Street between East Broadway and East Cawson.

You can stop by to see all the market has to offer between 5 and 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

They'll also have live music and special giveaways for the first 100 guests in celebration of their opening night.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

