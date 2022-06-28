Man, woman found dead in crashed car in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man and woman were found shot to death in a crashed car early Tuesday morning, police said.

Hopewell officers were called to the area of S. 13th Avenue and Buren Street around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. Officers found the man and woman inside a crashed car with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no other details available at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284.

You can also submit anonymous tips to the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or by using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

