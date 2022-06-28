Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man, woman found dead in crashed car in Hopewell

A man and woman were found shot to death in a crashed car early Tuesday morning, Hopewell Police said.
Hopewell Double Homicide 6-28-22.jpg
Posted at 5:09 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 05:42:50-04

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man and woman were found shot to death in a crashed car early Tuesday morning, police said.

Hopewell officers were called to the area of S. 13th Avenue and Buren Street around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. Officers found the man and woman inside a crashed car with gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no other details available at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284.

You can also submit anonymous tips to the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at (804) 541-2202 or by using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone