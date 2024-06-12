Henrico County police arrest suspect in connection to Hope Road Homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico Police have now arrested a suspect they believe is connected to amurder that happened on Hope Road in the county.

Police say Tuesday they arrested 31-year-old Travis Lee Terry of Richmond and charged him with 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He is currently being held at the Henrico County Jail on no bond.

Police say on June 3rd at 8:08 a.m. they were called to the 1600 block of Hope Road for a reported domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers say they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at scene.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquez Rashared Taylor from Glen Allen.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

