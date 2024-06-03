Watch Now
Man found dead in Henrico yard after woman calls police

Richmond news and weather update for Monday, June 3
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 03, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police began a death investigation Monday morning outside a Hope Road apartment in the Fairfield community of Henrico County.

"Henrico Police responded to the 1600 block of Hope Road for a reported domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers spoke with the caller about her concerns," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. " As other officers arrived, an adult male was located in a yard with obvious signs of trauma; he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Hope Road Death Investigation.jpeg
Police conduct a death investigation on Hope Road in Henrico County, Va.

Police are working to determine what happened in the moments before the man's death.

Police were called to the neighborhood at about 8:08 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

