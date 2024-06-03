Man found dead in Henrico yard after woman calls police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police began a death investigation Monday morning outside a Hope Road apartment in the Fairfield community of Henrico County.
"Henrico Police responded to the 1600 block of Hope Road for a reported domestic disturbance. Once on scene, officers spoke with the caller about her concerns," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. " As other officers arrived, an adult male was located in a yard with obvious signs of trauma; he was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Police are working to determine what happened in the moments before the man's death.
Police were called to the neighborhood at about 8:08 a.m.
Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
