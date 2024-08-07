'Teeing off' for charity: How you can help Central VA kids get the care they need

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Richmond based nonprofit is teeing off to help underserved kids throughout Central Virginia.

Hope for Learning is hosting a golf tournament to raise money for children in Title I schools in Central Virginia.

The proceeds will provide resources like food, school supplies, clothing, hygiene products and more.

Hope for Learning has also recently partnered with Feed More, which executive director Chuck Caple says will allow them to feed even more families this year.

"We have a passion for the kids, and the little kids, you know, we're also trying to add a mentoring piece to our resource-related component," said Caple." And so we want to give the little kids full coverage."

Hope for Learning's Resource 180 Program believes children can't focus on school when they're hungry or don't have proper clothing or care at home.

The tournament will take place at Brandermill Country Club, Monday, August 12th from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

You can register for the event here: https://www.hopeforlearning.org/community/golf-tournament.html.

