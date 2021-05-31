Honoring our fallen heroes at the Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Virginia War Memorial on Monday, to recognize the holiday the national holiday that honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

Since COVID restrictions have been lifted in the Commonwealth, Monday's ceremony won't be virtual as previously planned, and members of the public are invited to come out to attend the ceremony in-person.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Dozens are expected to gather at the amphitheater at the war memorial to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

Governor Ralph Northam, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs and others are expected to speak at the ceremony, and there will also be music by the 380th Army Reserve Band Quintet.

If you're planning to come out to the event, officials ask that you arrive no later than 10:45 a.m., and those who are not fully-vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

If you can't come out to the ceremony in-person, you can watch the whole thing live right on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Facebook page.