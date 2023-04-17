Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'We're here not to forget:' Honoring lives lost 16 years after Virginia Tech shooting

'We're here to remember. We're here not to forget... This is still an ongoing issue.'
Video from WDBJ. Thirty-two people were killed and 17 others were wounded after shooter Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on Virginia Tech's campus in 2007.
Posted at 12:03 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 00:04:20-04

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Sunday marked 16 year since the mass shooting at Virginia Tech that killed 32 people and left 17 others wounded when Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on campus in 2007.

"They ranged in age from 18 to 76 and represented a variety of academic areas and faith and ethnic groups. We hope that you are able to reflect on the tremendous promise each of them embodied for our world with creativity, intelligence, humility, and humanity," reads text on Virginia Tech's We Remember website.

A number of ceremonies over the weekend honored the victims. The annual 3.2 mile Run in Remembrance took place Saturday morning. That was followed by the Day of Remembrance Service at the at the Wishing Tree at Solitude to honor the slain students and faculty.

Sunday began with the lighting of a ceremonial candle at midnight followed by a wreath laying and moment of silence at 9:43 a.m.

Additionally, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff Sunday "in memory and respect of the 16th Anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting..."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone