'We're here not to forget:' Honoring lives lost 16 years after Virginia Tech shooting

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Sunday marked 16 year since the mass shooting at Virginia Tech that killed 32 people and left 17 others wounded when Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on campus in 2007.

"They ranged in age from 18 to 76 and represented a variety of academic areas and faith and ethnic groups. We hope that you are able to reflect on the tremendous promise each of them embodied for our world with creativity, intelligence, humility, and humanity," reads text on Virginia Tech's We Remember website.

A number of ceremonies over the weekend honored the victims. The annual 3.2 mile Run in Remembrance took place Saturday morning. That was followed by the Day of Remembrance Service at the at the Wishing Tree at Solitude to honor the slain students and faculty.

Sunday began with the lighting of a ceremonial candle at midnight followed by a wreath laying and moment of silence at 9:43 a.m.

Additionally, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff Sunday "in memory and respect of the 16th Anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting..."