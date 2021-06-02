Watch
Navy League honors Admiral Gravely and his historic career

Posted at 11:19 AM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 11:19:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Admiral Samuel Gravely, Jr. was honored Wednesday, June 2, 2021, on the 50th anniversary of his promotion to admiral.

Gravely, who was born in Richmond in 1922, was the first African American to rise to the rank of admiral (1971). He was also the first African American to command a US Navy warship and command an American warship under combat conditions, according to the Navy League of the United States.

Admiral Samuel Gravely.png
Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr.

In addition to a ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam designated the day Admiral Samuel L. Gravely, Jr. Day in Virginia.

Gravely died in 2004 at age 82.

In addition to the Richmond street that bears his name, the Navy named a ship after him in 2010.

