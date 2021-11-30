Honeymoon ends with Richmond bride rushed to ER: 'Nobody wants to start their marriage like this'

RICHMOND, Va. — The good news for newlyweds Quincy Smick and Rupert Harmon is that the honeymoon period of their wedding has continued for more than a month after they exchanged vows in front of friends and family. The bad news for the Richmond couple is the reason their honeymoon has not come to an end is because it never started.

On their way out of town for their New England honeymoon last month, the couple was involved in an Interstate 95 crash.

“Just sudden, it happened in seconds," Smick said about the tractor-trailer crash near Fredericksburg. “I had never been in a car accident before.”

While the groom was not hurt, the bride was rushed to the emergency room.

“I did break my dominant hand, so I have a plate and two screws," she said.

While doctors expect Smick to make a full recovery in six to 12 months, she is currently limited to what she can do while working at Blue Sage Bridal Shop.

“I can’t pick those big dresses up and I can’t zip them," she said.

Smick’s boss has been able to make some accommodations, so Smick can still work while she heals.

“We’ve sort of adjusted her roles so she’s doing admin work," Noelle Parent said.

Parent also said it was no surprise that the community has rallied around Smick.

“Quincy has such a big community. All of her clients love her. All of the employees love her," she said.

Friends and family have raised more than $2,700 to help with medical bills and a totaled car.

“I feel so miserable and sad and a little depressed, so I was feeling down, but now I really feel held by my community," Smick said. “While this is one of the worst times of my life, it’s actually one of the best times.”

Smick said she was incredibly thankful to everyone who has helped.

As far as the honeymoon, Smick said she was hoping to go somewhere warm in 2022.

