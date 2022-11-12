Homicide investigation launched after body found in shallow grave, troopers say

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a shallow grave led to the discovery of human remains in rural Lunenburg County Friday night, according to state police.

The Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the discovered in the 200 block of Seay Way in Lunenburg County at 9 p.m., according to Corinne N. Geller with Virginia State Police.

Officials said the remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for "examination, autopsy and positive identification."

"Based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the death is being investigated as a homicide," Geller said.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is leading the investigation.

Officials said the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office and Kenbridge Police Department are also aiding in the probe.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or by dialing #77 or emailing us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov; or call 911 to reach the Lunenburg County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.