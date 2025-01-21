Should all homeschoolers follow the same rules? Some religious families don't think so.

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of homeschool families gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday to voice their opposition to legislation they claim infringes on their religious freedoms. The bill, championed by State Senator Stella Pekarsky (D - Fairfax County), aims to close a legal loophole affecting the homeschooling exemption for religious reasons.

In Virginia, parents have the option to homeschool their children but are required to provide updates on their educational progress. Currently, over 56,000 students are homeschooled under regular guidelines, while approximately 6,700 students benefit from a religious exemption that does not mandate proof of education.

"This allowed children to kind of be lost, and that is a really big issue for us," Pekarsky said.

Senator Pekarsky's proposed legislation seeks to impose the same educational proof requirements on families utilizing the religious exemption as are applied to other homeschoolers.

"Our requirements for homeschooling families are actually very low and very reasonable," she said. "The reason I know this is because I homeschooled one of my children for a year."

The bill recently cleared its first hurdle, passing a Senate subcommittee on Monday.

During the meeting, several individuals educated under the religious exemption expressed concerns, stating the proposed changes left them feeling unsatisfied.

"As a young adult, these deficiencies became more pronounced," Brooke Shanks, who was homeschooled and supports the bill, said. "I was unable to gain employment, attend college, or complete basic tasks that others take for granted."

Opponents of the bill voiced their concerns at the same committee hearing, emphasizing its potential negative impacts on communities such as the Amish and Mennonite.

"This is a freedom of religion lawsuit waiting to happen," homeschool parent Justine Smith said.

"Why can't you allow those families to educate their children according to those values?" Dr. Todd Gathje, with The Family Foundation, said.

Testimony also included personal success stories from families who have utilized the exemption, which has been in place since the 1970s. Many argued that the legislation represents an infringement on parental rights and religious freedom.

"Why make religious exempted families answer to the state to prove the legitimacy of their religion when they already answer to a higher power," homeschool parent Justine Smith said.

"These parents have a fundamental belief that they can't, they don't answer to the government for their child," Family Foundation president Victoria Cobb said. "It's a fundamental belief that their faith says it's between myself and their own faith."

Senator Pekarsky, however, maintained that her bill is focused on regulation rather than religion.

"This bill is about ensuring that it is not legal in Virginia to not educate your children, that is it," Pekarsky said.

A Virginia Department of Education representative testified against the proposed changes, stating the department's strong opposition to the bill.

As the debate continues, the outcome of the legislation remains uncertain, with homeschool advocates closely monitoring its progress through the Virginia legislative process.



