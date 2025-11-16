✨This year's Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights inspired by 'the elements'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The theme of this year's Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, which is illuminating Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly through Jan. 4, is "The Elements."



USA Today ranked the display No. 1 in its 10 Best botanical gardens with holiday lights contest for two years in a row.

Michelle Israel, the facility's director of exhibitions, said the annual GardenFest "just represents so much" for the 82-acre beloved public garden.

"The effort of not only the staff, but the volunteers and having the community come back year after year, it makes it very special," Israel said. "And I think that's what all the traditions are special for the families. So I just want to thank the community for supporting us."

The event features more than just the incredible light show. You’ll also find botanical decorations, model trains, festive dining, cozy warming fires and plenty of hot chocolate to keep you feeling merry and bright.

This year's theme, "The Elements," lets visitors explore different habitats throughout the garden and see new attractions.

"Millions of lights were used to create displays inspired by fire, earth, air, and water, as well as a special 'fifth' element, love," organizers wrote. "Love is the invisible energy that binds us together. Just as the four elements sustain us, love fuels creativity, compassion, and connection."

Creators said those elements become "storytellers" for visitors, who can reflect on how the forces come together daily to "create harmony, resilience and wonder."

GardenFest will also offer musical and dance performances on the following nights:



Tuesday, Nov. 18 (6:30-8 p.m.) — The Nutcracker, performed by the Concert Ballet of Virginia

Tuesday, Nov. 25 (6-8 p.m.) — Jazz Duo (Lucy Kilpatrick on keys and Ken Kellner on bass); performance will be in the Tea House

Wednesday, Dec. 3 (7-7:45 p.m.) — Voices in Peace

Tuesday, Dec. 9 (6-8 p.m.) — Greater Richmond Chorus

Tuesday, Dec. 16 (6-8 p.m.) — Henrico High School Choir

GardenFest will feature two adults-only evenings on Thursday, Nov. 20 and Friday, Nov. 21.

Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights runs 4 to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 4. The display is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Advance tickets are required and can be purchase online only.

