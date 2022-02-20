Homeless pets from Louisiana arrive in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Nearly 200 cats and dogs boarded a flight to Virginia this weekend to relieve crowded animal shelters in the South.

The Richmond SPCA partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to fly 180 animals from Louisiana to Manassas Saturday to give them a second chance at finding a forever home.

The animals headed to shelters in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey in hopes of finding every animal a loving family.

Richmond SPCA's Tabitha Treloar said the four dogs and nine cats that arrived at the shelter will first receive a check-up by a veterinarian.

"We'll develop treatment plans if any of them have any signs of illness," Treloar explained. "Then of course they will be spayed and neutered — and then they will be made available for adoption."

Treloar said the dogs and cats will be available for adoption soon. Click here for more information.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!