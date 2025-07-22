Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Homebuilder withdraws plan for 26-home Short Pump subdivision

SchellBrosSP3-Cropped-696x392.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Schell Brothers has withdrawn its proposal for about two dozen homes at the intersection of Pouncey Tract and Shady Grove roads.
SchellBrosSP3-Cropped-696x392.jpg
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Despite a vote of confidence from the county planning commission, an area homebuilder has pulled its plan for a new subdivision near Short Pump ahead of a deciding vote from Henrico supervisors.

Schell Brothers has withdrawn its proposal for about two dozen homes at the intersection of Pouncey Tract and Shady Grove roads. The board of supervisors had been scheduled to consider Schell’s request for a rezoning for the project at its regular meeting Tuesday. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone