Homebuilder withdraws plan for 26-home Short Pump subdivision

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Despite a vote of confidence from the county planning commission, an area homebuilder has pulled its plan for a new subdivision near Short Pump ahead of a deciding vote from Henrico supervisors.

Schell Brothers has withdrawn its proposal for about two dozen homes at the intersection of Pouncey Tract and Shady Grove roads. The board of supervisors had been scheduled to consider Schell’s request for a rezoning for the project at its regular meeting Tuesday. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.