Why Henrico-based Home Care Delivered is planning to lay off 73 workers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico-based company that provides home deliveries of medical products is trimming its headcount. Home Care Delivered is planning to lay off 73 employees, according to a notice recently filed with the state. Those affected by the layoffs are remote employees of the company with headquarters on the fourth floor of the Offices at Westmark Center building at 11013 W. Broad St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.