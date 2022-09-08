Your home’s new assessment means your property tax bill is going up. So will your insurance bill

RICHMOND, Va. -- If your home is worth more, consider that everything that goes into building or rebuilding or repairing it is also costing a lot more.

Insurance experts say you'll notice the difference this year especially if you insure your home for its full replacement cost.

In fact, insurance broker Michael Douglas with Richmond Insurance Services says he's heard from many customers already, all asking a version of the question: ‘Am I insured properly?’

"That home cost X amount to rebuild five years ago, just maybe two years ago, honestly,” said Douglas. “And now it's significantly more, so it's a good idea to take another look, just review your coverages, because things are costing a whole lot more these days and the last thing that you want us to be underinsured. It's out of our control. And the last thing that you want is to not have enough coverage in today's world."

Douglas says how much your premium might rise depends on your coverage and that you should check in with your insurance agent or broker to confirm what coverage you do have.