Using AI technology, new Virginia Holocaust Museum exhibit brings survivor stories to life

RICHMOND, Va. — The stories of Holocaust survivors are now coming alive in a new way in Richmond.

The Virginia Holocaust Museum will soon unveil a new AI technology experience where visitors have the chance to ask questions to Holocaust survivors.

The technology is part of a new exhibit opening Nov. 1, titled 'Dimensions in Testimony from the USC Shoah Foundation.' It allows visitors to have conversations with survivors, like 94-year-old Halina Zimm, who lives in Richmond, Virginia.

Zimm spent a week recording answers to different questions to bring the AI exhibit to life. The exhibit is her hologram responding to different questions people in the theater ask.

Executive Director of the Museum Samuel Asher saw an existing Dimension exhibits in Chicago. He wanted Richmond to become the next city to have this type of experience. Asher helped to raise half a million dollars needed to film Zimm’s story and bring it to life by building a theater and getting the necessary equipment. Zimm’s story is one of a handful that are featured in this permanent exhibit.

“I'm worried that the time is going to come when our survivors wont be here anymore, and we have to be prepared for that," Asher said. "We have to make sure we are telling their stories, and Halina Zimm will always be here to talk to students."

Officials are finding antisemitism rising dramatically. Asher believes people need to learn from history more than ever so things do not repeat. He believes this is a great way for people to do just that.

“Halina always says love is so much more important than hate," he said. "And we need to love each other not hate each other."

The exhibit officially opens Friday. It runs daily at the top of the hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can reserve a spot here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok