Seventh-graders issued violations for prank active shooter call at Holman Middle School

Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 20, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two seventh-graders were issued juvenile violations for their role in a prank that prompted an "active shooter" police response at Holman Middle School in Glen Allen Tuesday afternoon.

Henrico Police said the students, one male and one female, were identified through their investigation.

They were both issued juvenile violation reports (JVR) for falsely summoning law enforcement, which is a class one misdemeanor, police said. The children were released to their parents pending a review from the juvenile justice system.

Police responded to the school around 3 p.m. on Tuesday after they received an active shooter call, but found no shooter, no threat and no one injured.

"A short time ago, what appears to be a prank message was transmitted on a school radio," principal Susan Proffitt wrote in a message to parents. "Out of an abundance of caution, police are searching the building but there is NOT an active shooter situation."

School dismissal was delayed as the situation unfolded close to the end of the school day.

"Parents are encouraged to continue having age-appropriate conversations about the consequences associated with such negative behaviors, police said in a press release. "Students and parents may report suspicious situations, bullying, and other student-related issues by visiting the HCPS Anonymous Alert System."

