Soldiers arrive at Richmond airport to fly home for the holidays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hundreds of soldiers are excited to head home for Christmas after completing intense training at Fort Gregg-Adams near Petersburg, Virginia.

The Army’s Holiday Block Leave allows the newest soldiers to take a break from their training at 21 bases across the United States. The Army is the only military branch that pauses basic and advanced individual training during the holiday season.

For many soldiers, this means reuniting with family and swapping mess hall meals for home-cooked favorites.

Pvt. LaPortia Poe, who is training as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, is looking forward to her family’s cooking in Louisiana.

"I like soul food," Pvt. Poe said. "I like jambalaya and dirty rice."

General Gary Brito of United States Army Training and Doctrine Command explained the process, saying, "It's a controlled operation to send the soldiers home, receive them back in a couple weeks to enjoy Christmas leave."

After the holidays, the soldiers will return to training.

Meanwhile, Pvt. Kade Lawson is eager to visit his family in Indiana.

"I want to go home, go to the zoo, see some Christmas lights and hang out with my family," he said.

General Brito expressed the importance of family support.

"I'm a dad myself. I'm a soldier. And the support we get from families to trust us to train their soldiers is great."

He said Holiday Block Leave allows the public to reconnect with the Army as many trainees travel through airports across the country.

