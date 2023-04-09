Virginia school investigating sexual incident involving 2nd graders

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three second graders are accused of taking part in inappropriate sexual behavior inside their classroom.

Portsmouth Public Schools' Lauren Nolasco said the incident took place on Tuesday, March 28.

Reports say a member of the Hodges Manor Elementary School staff reported to administration that three students had taken part in inappropriate behavior of a sexual nature while inside their second-grade classroom.

The district stated, "As this is a student discipline matter, a personnel matter, and a possible legal matter, the division is limited in the details it can share."

Officials with the school system said the administration immediately reported the matter to law enforcement, Child Protective Services as well as the division’s Department of Human Resources.

Families of all the students in the class were called that day to make them aware of the situation and to let them know of available counseling services, according to Nolasco.

The class’s instructional assistant in charge was inside the classroom at the time this occurred.

She is currently on administrative leave, according to the school district.