Scooter driver medflighted after possible hit-and-run near Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The driver of a scooter was medlighted to Richmond after what authorities are describing as a possible hit-and-run crash near historic Colonial Williamsburg on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Page Street near the intersection of York Street, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the 40-year-old male scooter operator was possibly struck by a vehicle that may have left the scene," troopers said.

Virginia State Police

The scooter driver, who suffered what were described as serious injuries, was medflighted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Officials said no description of the vehicle or where it was headed was available Sunday evening.

"The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation," officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, noticed suspicious activity in the area or has information that could assist investigators is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8788 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.