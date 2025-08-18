Troopers: 6 injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in Buckingham; hit-and-run suspect in custody

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A driver is in custody after a hit-and-run crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in rural Buckingham County on Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Route 20 just after 6 p.m.

Six people in the buggy suffered injuries, including three young people. Some of the injuries were described as serious.

The horse died at the scene, officials said.

There has been no word yet on what charges could be filed in the crash.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Buckingham County, which is in Virginia's Piedmont region, is roughly 80 miles west and a 1-hour 30-minute drive from Richmond.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.