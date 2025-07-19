Highlights from CBS 6's Giving You A Voice Cam at Anthem LemonAid: 'Really making a difference'

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 once again hosted an Anthem LemonAid stand outside our historic studios on Broad Street in Richmond on Friday.

Throughout the day, viewers visited the station to donate money that will help young patients at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Viewers also had the chance to share their voice with our Giving You A Voice Cam.

Speakers shared personal stories of cancer survival or of loved ones affected by cancer, emphasizing the importance of the event in raising funds and awareness for area kids battling the disease.

"This is our ninth year to come to the cancer children's lemonade stand," one woman shared. "My son fought cancer 10 years ago and beat it... so we come every year and support this."

Richmond fixture Mr. Christmas shared this message: "I know it seems a little too warm, but we never, ever, ever have to forget our kids."

"Mr. Christmas works with children year-round," he said. "Please come down, pick up some lemonade and make a donation for these children. They're the only hope we have."

Some viewers were complimentary of CBS 6's commitment to the community.

"I just want people to know how much fun it is to watch the Channel 6 News," one man said. "The humor, the laughter, the jokes, watching the South's First Television Station. You have a lot of fun."



WATCH: CBS 6 Anthem LemonAid stand raises nearly $26,000

This year's event at CBS 6 raised nearly $26,000 to fight childhood cancer. There is still time to make a donation. Click here to help local kids fight cancer!

The local food scene is also involved in the fundraiser. The CBS 6-sponsored Anthem LemonAid Restaurant Challenge sees area restaurants feature lemon-inspired dishes and donate a portion of their sales to the cause.

This year's participants are Mosaic Restaurant on River Road, Julep's New Southern Cuisine on East Grace Street, ZZQ on Moore Street, The Patio Thai on East Cary Street, Revel Market and Bar on Lakeside Avenue, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Sanctuary Trail Drive and area Gelati Celesti locations.

Click here to learn more about Anthem LemonAid or to make a donation.

