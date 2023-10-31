Richmond leadership conference connects women and helps them focus on healing

RICHMOND, Va. -- A women's leadership summit is giving women the space they need to grow and develop in their professional and personal lives.

The 17th annual Higher Ground Leadership Conference presented by the VCU Grace E. Harris Leadership Institute in the Wilder School kicks off Friday, November 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year's theme is "Overcoming Grief, Grudges and Guilt with Grace," and hundreds of professionals will be available to connect attendees with executive coaches from around the state who will help you think about leadership both in your professional and personal lives.

This year's keynote speaker is Debbie Johnston, the founder of Care Advantage Inc. and Virginia's non-profit organization for adoption awareness, Connecting Hearts.

CBS 6 spoke to the director of the leadership institute, Antoinette Allen, and she shared why this event is so important for the Greater Richmond community.

"When you think about all that has happened in the world, and all that continues to happen, what we know is that women are a galvanizing force," Allen said. "I mean, they sit at the center of families and schools, communities and organizations. And we thought, if they're going to be change agents, we probably should focus on healing this year."

CBS 6 reporter Antoinette Essa is the emcee for this year's event.

Organizers are expecting about 300 women to take part.

