High School seniors get advice for entering tight job market and building their resumes

Richmond, VA - A lot of seniors are donning caps and gowns, but they may find that the job market isn't too excited about that diploma.

The unemployment rate for grads with bachelor's degrees jumped above 12% this past year.

That's 4% higher than one year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists say more people are competing for the same positions when compared to a year ago.

CBS 6's Rob Cardwell talked with Dan Imbody of RVA Resumes.

"I think that setting yourself apart from the competition is going to be more important now than ever."

Dan says one way to do that is through keywords on your resume.

"Keywords are going to be listed there that would show up on a job description for a position you might be interested in. Read those job descriptions. See what they're looking for and to the extent that it actually describes you, put those words in the areas of expertise."

According to labor statistics about 4 in 10 recent college grads are currently “underemployed," meaning they're working in a job that doesn't require a college degree.

That could signal a weakening economy, especially in tech jobs because of the growth of artificial intelligence.

Working hard on a good resume, could be the difference in working at all.

