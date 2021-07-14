Watch
High Point Barbershop to open in Henrico County

Richmond BizSense
High Point Barbershop’s location at 1705 Altamont Ave.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 14, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Delayed but undeterred by the pandemic, a local barbershop chain is readying its third location. High Point Barbershop expects to open by summer’s end at 11000 Three Chopt Road in Henrico County. It’ll be its first location outside the city limits. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

