Hero uses military training to save 3 lives at home in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- One Virginia National Guardsman found himself in the right place at the right time to help in medical emergencies three separate times in just two months.

"I just happened to be at the right place at the right time," Virginia National Guard Captain John Hemby said.

The former combat medic said it all started on November 1 when he was picking up a curbside meal with his daughter.

"This lady two car spots down starts screaming and saying, 'help my child, help my child.' And I look over, I lock eyes with her, and I remember saying clearly to Jane, 'Daddy will be right back," Hemby said.

Hemby said the child, who was about three years old, was choking, so he applied the modified Heimlich maneuver because of the child's age.

"It felt like forever, but it couldn't have been more than 10 seconds before the chicken became dislodged and plopped onto the ground," Hemby said.

Then, in late November while at a gym, someone suffered a medical emergency and fell off a treadmill. He said that he, along with a paramedic, pediatric nurse, and an automated defibrillator stabilized the man until an ambulance arrived.

"It shocked him again. He started breathing on his own, heartbeat came back to normal," Hemby said.

Then in December, Hemby said he came upon a car crash on Route 150 with the engine smoking and the driver in and out of consciousness. Hemby said he broke the passenger window, dragged the man free, gave him first aid and then called the man's wife.

WTVR

"Then the ambulance and state police came and I went about my business," Hemby said.

Hemby now runs recruitment and retention for the National Guard who he credits for giving him the skills to act in those situations. Despite his training, he believes that anyone would have done the same thing.

"When push comes to shove, we would give our shirts off our backs for our fellow Americans," Hemby said.

Hemby adds that these lucky encounters have inspired him to go back to school to re-certify his medical training.

"I'll be starting that shortly, just in case it keeps happening," Hemby said.