Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials: 9 taken to hospital, dozens displaced after fire at Virginia apartment building

items.[0].image.alt
WUSA
2-alarm fire in Fairfax County Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 11.53.40 AM.png
Posted at 12:01 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 12:01:49-05

HERNDON, Va. — Fairfax County fire officials say two people suffered life-threatening injuries and dozens were displaced after a fire broke out at a Herndon apartment building.

Officials say firefighters responding to the blaze Thursday found found fire coming from the second floor and the stairwell filled with smoke.

Officials say a mother and her three young children tied sheets together and climbed down to safety before firefighters arrived and another three residents were rescued by ladder.

Nine residents were taken to the hospital, including two with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the accidental fire was caused by an electrical event involving a charging cable in a bedroom.

Officials say the fire left 11 apartments uninhabitable, displacing 44 residents.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers