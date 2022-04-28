Her daughter was killed 4 years ago. She's still searching for justice.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly four years later there are still no answers for a Richmond mom searching for justice after her daughter's death.

Sarah Coles says she won’t rest until her daughter’s killer is captured because she says she’s living in hell on earth.

"I couldn't sleep,” Coles said. “I couldn’t eat. It’s hard to do anything. My mind was on her."

Her youngest daughter, 21-year-old Desiree Fletcher, was found shot to death in an East End alley in May of 2018. That alley was on Peter Paul Boulevard near Fairfield.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that major crimes detectives have a person of interest. Despite this, there are no charges so far.

It's been a frustrating wait for Sarah.

"They've got the gun and everything, but say they don't want to take it to trial because if something happens and they don't have enough evidence then they'll lose the case," said Coles.

It's a case that's changed hands with the retirement of detectives at the Richmond Police Department. Coles said she worries that her daughter’s case will be forgotten as other killings take precedence in the city.

She says the capture of her daughter’s killer will help her heal and finally start moving forward.

"I just want my daughter back, even though I know that's not possible,” said Coles. “I just want closure that's all I want to say. If anyone out there knows anything, please call me!"

At the time of her death, Desiree lived in Fairfield Court. She was just blocks away from her home at 10:15 p.m.

If you know anything about Desiree Fletcher’s murder, call Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000.