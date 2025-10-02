Husband and wife found dead in Chesterfield home; police release new details

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to investigate the deaths of two people inside a home along the 3000 block of Waddington Drive in Chesterfield County.

The investigation revealed Henry Roberts, 77, shot and killed his wife Madeline Roberts, 73, and then fatally shot himself.

Police were called to the couple's home at about 12:11 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Neighbors told CBS 6 the victims were an older couple who had lived in the home for decades.

One neighbor, who spoke off camera, said she knew the couple and that the wife had been seriously ill.

Police have not yet commented on what may have led to the fatal shootings and said there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.