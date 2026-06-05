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Amazon truck fire damages packages, blocks Interstate 64 lanes in Virginia

An Amazon truck fire damages packages, blocks Interstate 64 lanes at mile marker 192.5 in Henrico County, according to Virginia State Police.
SCENE VIDEO: Amazon truck fire damages packages, blocks Interstate 64 lanes in Virginia
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An Amazon tractor-trailer fire blocked lanes on Interstate 64 east near the Nine Mile Road exit in Henrico County early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at mile marker 192.5. The truck driver noticed the fire and disconnected the truck to prevent it from spreading, Virginia State Police said.

The right and center lanes remained closed through the Friday morning rush hour.

A dumpster was delivered to remove all of the burned packages.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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