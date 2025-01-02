Henrico County woman in New Orleans for New Year's shares her story after attack: 'It's a wake-up call'

RICHMOND, Va. — Hours after an attack left at least 15 people dead and dozens more injured in New Orleans, CBS 6 spoke with a Henrico County woman who is there with her family for the New Year.

With decades of ties to the Big Easy, Cindy Creasy of Glen Allen makes several trips a year to New Orleans including for this New Year's Eve with her family.

"It's emotional. I mean, you know, I love the city. I've always loved the city. I love sharing it with my boys," she said. "We watch the fireworks over the river off of the barges, and it's just gorgeous."

Creasy said her adult son went to Bourbon Street after the fireworks and left about 20 minutes before the attack happened.

"I am so incredibly thankful that he made it home," she said.

The FBI says Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, of Texas, was responsible. He was killed in a shootout with police.

The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism. CBS 6 spoke to former FBI Agent John Wyman about the investigation.

Wyman worked over 20 years with the agency, primarily in counter terrorism and while not able to speculate on the specifics of this attack, broadly speaking he says the first angle is making sure there's no more active threat and gathering every detail about what took place -- which can be challenging in the early stages.

He said what usually is the toughest question to answer is why the attacker did what they did.

"How did they move from the idea of whatever the motivator was. It could be personal grievance, it could be an ideological reason, whatever. How do they move from that thought to action?" Wyman said. "It's always really important to take a good close look at what went well, what didn't Well, go well, and how do we improve that in the future?"

Wyman said that similar to how 9/11 led to the "See Something, Say Something" advice -- the FBI recently launched a website with information about how the public can help identify potential mass attackers.

"The earlier we can identify some of those concerning behaviors. Those warning signs get people to recognize and report it, the more likely it is that we're able to, you know, stop these events from occurring," he added.

Creasy is echoing that mantra in New Orleans.

She told CBS 6 she hasn't gone back to the scene, but still found herself close to the aftermath as the Airbnb investigators believe the suspect stayed at is four blocks from her.

"It's really quiet here today, really sad. New Orleans is such a great city," Creasy said. "Everybody was getting along wonderfully. You know nobody was acting crazy. And to hear this and to know that you're that vulnerable, it's a wake up call."

Creasy said that she hopes New Orleans isn't given a black eye over what happened and it can continue being the great city that she's known for decades.

