Henrico County leaders hold first meeting since water crisis, speak about steps moving forward

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County leaders held a meeting Tuesday night and spoke about their steps moving forward after the Richmond water crisis.

Leaders said they want a full analysis of what happened on all levels.

According to county manager John Vithoulkas, they’ve hired two firms to conduct after action reports to be completed by their first meeting in February.

Those firms are Whitman Requardt & Associates and Aqua Law. One firm will focus on a technical analysis of the utility, infrastructure and response. The other will focus on evaluating the counties community response and communication, according to county leaders.

The county manager said they have specifically tasked the firm to give recommendations on how they can make the systems in the East End more resilient and contractual agreements with localities.

Henrico leaders said they are focused on determining how to become more reliant on their own water system. Right now, they share some water resources with Richmond under a decades long agreement.

Henrico’s Department of Public Utilities shared they did not visit Richmond's water plant ahead of the season's first snowstorm because the county's staff does not operate Richmond's facility.

“This questions cannot be sufficiently answered in 30 days and so we are going to take a little more time in getting that answer but I think that 30 day review will give us an early indication into how that may be possible,” Vithoulkas said.

Board Chair Dan Schmitt said the county will be looking at was to assist residents and businesses impacted in the days to come.

He said any residents who continue to be impacted from the crisis last week should call the county or email their representative.

