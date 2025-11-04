Henrico voters explain what brought them to the polls - economy, healthcare costs make the list

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Voters in Henrico County cast their ballots Tuesday with important issues top of mind, from the economy and healthcare costs to reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ protections.

"Economy, immigration," voter Joan Shepherd said when asked about the issues that brought her to the polls.

Healthcare costs were a major concern for many voters, including Iffat Afzal, who highlighted rising expenses.

"The income is the same source, but everything else is going too much up," Afzal said.

Reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ issues also motivated voters to head to the polls.

"I'm thinking about my rights, myself as a woman. I'm thinking about LGBTQIA rights," Delaney Boston said.

"Definitely gay rights, trying to keep that on the table. Trans rights," Andrew Maitland said.

Other voters focused on fiscal responsibility and crime prevention.

"We need to lower healthcare costs. We need affordable housing. We need law and order," a voter named James said.

"People my age are mostly concerned about taxes and maybe the birth control," Garrett Smyth said.

Political preferences varied among Henrico County voters, with some supporting Governor Glenn Youngkin's direction and others seeking balance in government.

"I'm a fan of Governor Youngkin, and I'm voting for Sears obviously to get things going in the direction that we have right now," Shepherd said.

Michael Chapman expressed different views about the current political landscape.

"There's a lot of craziness going on in our country. I previously voted for Trump in the presidential election, but it seems the Republicans have their own initiatives with what they're doing to our country. I think we need a little bit more balance," Chapman said.

Regardless of political leanings, all voters agreed the right to vote should not be taken for granted, including two high school seniors participating in their first election.

"It doesn't take that much time out of your day, so you might as well do it," Smyth said.

"I feel it is important for everyone to share their voice and speak their truth, because I feel like everybody's opinion matters, and I want to see some real change in Virginia," Boston said.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.