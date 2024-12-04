Families honor lives of loved ones lost to homicide, reckless driving, and fentanyl at yearly vigil

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Loved ones gathered to remember all the lives lost to homicide, reckless driving, or fentanyl in Henrico on Tuesday.

It’s part of the county's yearly work held by the Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Victim Witness Services to honor and support families.

A tree is lit in remembrance at the Henrico County complex to remember the lives lost. Families place an ornament to represent their loved one's life.

Rosanne Fletcher hung her ornament for her 30-year-old daughter Sara Rose Fletcher. Police said she was murdered by her husband in 2021. Fletcher shared just how full of love and spunk her young daughter was.

“It was hard to gauge what was going on behind closed doors," she said. "And that’s why we need to speak out. That’s why I come every year, because if we don’t, it’s never going to change."

She has attended the event yearly since her daughter's death as a way to cope and find community with other families. She calls the event healing, and needed.

“We’re a team. No one can really understand this unless you’ve experienced it,” she said.

The Fletcher family got an early Christmas gift this holiday season. Sara Fletcher’s husband was sentenced to life for her murder earlier this year. The family expressed how they feel justice has finally been served.

Rosanne is focused on raising her daughter's three children and making sure her daughter's life is never forgotten

“She may not be physically with us, but I know without a doubt she is with us, and that keeps us going," she said. "Truly she is just such a great person and I’m proud to be her mom."

If you have lost a loved one to homicide and need support, you can contact the county Victim Witness Program at (804) 501-1680.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok